Borussia Dortmund didn’t let RasenBallsport Leipzig stop them either. Edin Terzic’s team won the Bundesliga game 2-1 at the start of the 23rd round of the German Bundesliga on Friday, making it their tenth competitive game in 2023, and took the lead in the table from defending champions Bayern Munich, who were three points behind, at least until Saturday evening.

Reuters/Leon Kuegeler



Leipzig not only lost the game, but also Xaver Schlager, who was injured in the finish. The ÖFB team player twisted his ankle when Anthony Modeste fouled him and was treated on the sidelines on his right ankle. Since Leipzig had already made five changes at that point, they had to play out the last ten minutes outnumbered.

Reus initiates a successful revenge

Marco Reus with a converted penalty (21st) and Emre Can (39th) with a shot that jumped up in front of goalkeeper Janis Blaswich but didn’t seem unstoppable, ensured the preliminary decision in favor of Dortmund before the break. Emil Forsberg only managed to get the goal back (74th). Fourth Leipzig is now seven points behind in first place.

At the start of the 23rd round, Dortmund managed to take revenge for the 3-0 defeat in Leipzig in the first duel of the season on September 10, with which they underpinned their current top form. Leipzig coach Marco Rose, on the other hand, had no reason to celebrate when he returned to his former place of work. Last season, the ex-Salzburg coach was still working for BVB, and the Leipzig kickers have been dancing to his tune since September 2022. Friday’s defeat was only the third in the league under his leadership.

