do’s and don’ts

With the flames continuing to ravage Europe and the fires that flare up continuously driven by record heat, it’s not so wrong to think about how to escape from a fire. Indeed, according to Coldiretti since the beginning of July, in our country alone, 3 fires have been breaking out a day, and the dynamics of fires are always very fast and unpredictable. In fact, it only takes a few minutes for a small fire to become a real unmanageable fire, and it is necessary to think only of saving oneself.

How to escape from a fire

You don’t need to wait to hear the roar and wild heat of the flames to be convinced that it’s time to save yourself: it is also enough to spot smoke in the distance to start doing two things: notify the Fire Brigade (telephone number 115), Forest Guard (1515) or Civil Protection (800 840 840) and think of an escape route. Bearing in mind that you may be inside a building or outdoors, and the two situations are significantly different.

Escape a bushfire if you’re outdoors

1. Avoid thinking about putting out the flames in any way. Call for help

2. Do not delay in getting to safety (for example wasting time recovering or rescuing objects or material goods)

3. Protect the respiratory tract with a handkerchief, cloth or any moistened fabric object

4. Do not seek shelter in caves, ravines, sheds, shelters or any structure: it could turn into your trap

5. Flee downstream, not upstream: the fire tends to rise, even quickly, and in any case once at the top you would be trapped

6. If you have to cross a burning meadow, beat the fire with fresh branches, shovels or any object that allows you to put down the fire under your feet

7. Look for an escape route wide enough to leave space for the vegetation: a road, a river, a cart track

8. Do not try to cross the fire front, and if you really have no escape route, look for the point where the flames are less intense and narrower

9. If you are surrounded by flames, crouch down (the smoke tends to go up and you will breathe less) and cover yourself with earth

10. If you have to leave your car, make sure you don’t get in the way of any help

11. If there is a body of water (lake, river or sea) immerse yourself in the water

If you are indoors during a fire

1. Only leave the house if you are sure you have an escape route

2. Do not try to put out the fire

3. Seal doors and windows with adhesive paper or wet cloths to prevent smoke from entering

4. Do not take refuge on high floors or in rooms without windows (where help would have difficulty reaching you)

5. Do not try to rescue objects and personal effects. Think about you and the people with you.

6. If smoke enters the house, crouch on the ground: the smoke tends to rise

7. If you have to escape, wet your clothes before you go out

8. Try to feel the heat outside before opening any doors

READ ALSO: How to start a fire in an emergency

