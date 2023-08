The defender ready to make his Serie A debut spoke to Sky Sport: “I remember the promotion, a unique emotion: deserved -Alberto Dossena’s words- Now we are working for the new season, we know it will be complicated but we want to be ready. We are a solid group, a family, even the new ones have seen it. Rainier? He gave me so much confidence, I feel the responsibility. The national team? It’s everyone’s dream. Let’s hope so”

