ROBBIO

Pontisso and Facchi land at coach Zanotti’s court. After the important confirmations of Grugnetti, Tardito, Castano, Buzzin, Appendini and Pozzi, Fluidotecnica Robbio adds to the roster two important pawns in the external department: it is Stefano Pontisso, a guard born in 1993, last season at Opera in C gold, and Matteo Facchi, 2002 class guard in Battaglia and Abbiategrasso in the past season (C gold and D).

«We are very happy with the two new arrivals – comments coach Pier Zanotti – Pontisso is not a simple guard, in the sense that he can play in all three roles in the external department and possibly also as four tacticians. He will have many responsibilities in the role of playmaker, so that he can play both alternatively and together with Grugnetti, so he can give us a great hand ». Facchi, on the other hand, is a young man with high hopes. «We have a two-year program – continues the coach from Robbio – and Facchi is an absolutely interesting player. At the beginning of the championship he will already have the opportunity to have an important space and to show off, given that Buzzin will be disqualified for the first 4 rounds ». Finally, a few words about a possible third purchase. «We are looking for a long one – concludes Zanotti – it is not a mystery, we would need it to lengthen the rotations. However, we believe that we already have a competitive team and, also considering the formula, we will make our assessments along the way ». Kobets, Piccio and Yayha Fayssal will not remain in Robbio, while Gallina’s permanence is always in doubt. The start of the preparation is set for August 24th. –