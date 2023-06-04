Home » Double bogey costs Straka top ten intermediate in Ohio
Sports

Double bogey costs Straka top ten intermediate in Ohio

by admin
Double bogey costs Straka top ten intermediate in Ohio

Golf pro Sepp Straka has maintained his place in the top flight at the Memorial Tournament of the PGA Tour in Dublin. The Viennese played a 73 (one over par) in the third round in the US state of Ohio on Saturday, but due to a double bogey on the last lane he dropped back to shared 14th place in the ranking.

The 30-year-old managed four birdies with three bogeys, and on Friday he had lost a better starting position in the fight for victory with a bogey on the 18th hole.

Straka’s total score of 213 (three under par) is just three shots behind leading trio Rory McIlroy (NIR), Kim Si Woo (KOR) and David Lipsky (USA).

See also  Polanco and the gold 4x100 "One step away from the dream"

You may also like

Chinese women’s volleyball team wins World Women’s Volleyball...

The smiles of Paola Egonu, she returned to...

Salty foods make you eat more

qualified for the round of 16, Alexander Zverev...

Mayfield and Guariglia sign the feat, Turin eliminates...

The medal is home! Climber Ondra won silver...

Cremonese Salernitana 2-0: video, goals and highlights

Colli Aniene fire, 2 of the 13 injured...

Udinese Juventus, the probable formations of the Serie...

FC Barcelona overthrows Wolfsburg and wins the second...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy