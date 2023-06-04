Double bogey costs Straka top ten intermediate in Ohio

Golf pro Sepp Straka has maintained his place in the top flight at the Memorial Tournament of the PGA Tour in Dublin. The Viennese played a 73 (one over par) in the third round in the US state of Ohio on Saturday, but due to a double bogey on the last lane he dropped back to shared 14th place in the ranking.

The 30-year-old managed four birdies with three bogeys, and on Friday he had lost a better starting position in the fight for victory with a bogey on the 18th hole.

Straka’s total score of 213 (three under par) is just three shots behind leading trio Rory McIlroy (NIR), Kim Si Woo (KOR) and David Lipsky (USA).