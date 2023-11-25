Home » DOUBLE by SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ with definition of CRACK. Excelsior 1-2 Feyenoord | Eredivisie – ESPN Deportes
DOUBLE by SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ with definition of CRACK. Excelsior 1-2 Feyenoord | Eredivisie – ESPN Deportes

DOUBLE by SANTIAGO GIMÉNEZ with definition of CRACK. Excelsior 1-2 Feyenoord | Eredivisie – ESPN Deportes

Santiago Giménez scores a hat-trick for Feyenoord in their match against Excelsior, marking an impressive return to form for the talented striker. His stunning performance helped Feyenoord secure a 2-1 victory in the Eredivisie. This remarkable display has rekindled the magic for Giménez, who had been struggling to find the back of the net in recent matches.

The term “crack” is often used in Spanish to describe an outstanding or exceptional player. In this context, Santiago Giménez’s hat-trick certainly solidifies his status as a “crack” in the eyes of fans and pundits alike. His remarkable skills and ability to score goals make him a valuable asset for Feyenoord, and his recent performance has only served to reinforce this reputation.

Giménez’s triumphant return to the scoresheet has certainly generated a buzz in the football world, with fans and experts alike celebrating his incredible achievement. His three goals in the match against Excelsior have proven once again that he is a force to be reckoned with on the field. As the excitement surrounding his performance continues to build, it’s clear that Santiago Giménez’s “magic” is well and truly back.

