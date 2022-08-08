PORDENONE. The coach Domenico Di Carlo is satisfied after the second friendly match played within 24 hours by his team: another victory has arrived that is moral, especially for a badly relegated team like Pordenone. “I thought that today (yesterday, ndr) we could have done worse – he said after the test with the Torviscosa -. However, I liked the attitude of the whole team, which created a lot despite some difficulties. Success is important, it’s good psychologically, but in particular I’m happy because we had a good performance ».

The coach widened his gaze to the 180 ‘played on Saturday 6 (with Dolomiti Bellunesi) and Sunday 7 August: «Positive balance – he reflected -. Each player in the squad remained on the pitch for 90 minutes. In terms of quantity, I would say that we are at a good point, now we need to improve the quality: there are three weeks left to the start of the championship and it is at that moment that we must be ready. The goal now is to lighten the loads and focus a lot on speed ».

In Fiumicello, two centers have been signed by Palombi and Tabanelli: the first, attacking, is the latest purchase from Pordenone; the second, midfielder, could join the squad permanently. «Palombi showed us a great goal – observed Di Carlo -. Compared to the others he is a bit behind physically, but in fact I could not ask him for more, he has just arrived. As for Tabanelli, he is a median who can make a difference in the category. I thank the group for how they welcomed it from the first moment. He showed great humility and a desire to carve out a space for himself. Now we will evaluate it further and then see if it should be included in the squad ».

Pordenone is now expected for a typical week, which ends with Saturday’s friendly match with Virtus Vecomp (equal-category). «We put two thirds of preparation behind us – Di Carlo closed his analysis -. I’m happy, but we have to grow: we need more continuity during the game and we have to try to attack more depth, given the characteristics of our forwards. I thank the fans who supported us, we must drag them more and more to the stadium ».