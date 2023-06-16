Double from Pulisic, debut from Balogun, four expulsions… The United States win a tense duel against Mexico

The United States obtained their ticket to the Concacaf Nations League final overnight from Thursday to Friday (the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean), beating Mexico 3-0 in Las Vegas . It was captain Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea striker, who made the difference by scoring a brace, opening the scoring in the 37th minute with a fine shot from the left to conclude an overall movement of the Americans, then achieving a second goal after returning from the locker room (47th) on a discount from Timothy Weah.
Third and final United States goal in the 78th minute by Ricardo Pepi. Note that Folarin Balogun, the Reims striker, made his debut for the American team after opting for the US jersey at the expense of England. And that Guillermo Ochoa, the goalkeeper of the “Verde”, avoided a much heavier liability for his team.
Four evictions and homophobic songs
The second period proved to be very eventful, with four expulsions (Weston McKennie and Sergino Dest on the American side, Cesar Montes and Gerardo Arteaga on the Mexican side), as well as a brief interruption of the match by the referee following homophobic chants of some supporters of the visiting team.
The United States joins finally Canada, winner 2-0 on its side of Panama, and will be able to defend this Sunday, still in Las Vegas, their title obtained in 2021 in Denver. They then beat (3-2 ap) Mexico in the final.