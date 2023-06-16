Double from Pulisic, debut from Balogun, four expulsions… The United States win a tense duel against Mexico

The United States obtained their ticket to the Concacaf Nations League final overnight from Thursday to Friday (the Confederation of North, Central America and the Caribbean), beating Mexico 3-0 in Las Vegas . It was captain Christian Pulisic, the Chelsea striker, who made the difference by scoring a brace, opening the scoring in the 37th minute with a fine shot from the left to conclude an overall movement of the Americans, then achieving a second goal after returning from the locker room (47th) on a discount from Timothy Weah.