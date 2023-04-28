DOUBLE OLYMPIC GOLD IN JUDO BY XIAN DONGMEI AT THE PRICE OF HARD FAMILY SACRIFICES – SportHistoria

Article by John Manenti

Since when Judo was included in the Olympic program – or from the 1964 Tokyo Games, only to be excluded from it in the subsequent edition of Mexico City 1968 – the relative The medal table has only one, undisputed master, namely Japan which has seen its representatives win 48 of the 152 Gold Medals awarded, equal to three times those (16) conquered by France, second in the ranking and with South Korea third at an altitude of 11 …

Next is the China with 8 Golds (over 3 silvers and 11 bronzes …), but with the particularity that these statements are all from the female sectorwhich made its entry into the Olympic Panorama only after the Barcelona 1992 edition and which saw the 23-year-old Zhuang Xiaoyan won the over 72 kilograms category, which is also the favorite of Chinese judokasgiven that of the aforementioned 8 presences on the top step of the podium, half come from the Heavyweights, while the other two from the Light Heavyweights.

But, nonetheless, the only Chinese athlete to succeed in the feat of repeating an Olympic Gold medal comes from a lower category, namely the light middleweights – which, moreover, saw a Japanese triumph only in the most recent edition of Tokyo 2020, having previously collected only three silvers – and she becomes the protagonist of our history today …

Born on September 15, 1975 in Sihui, a city of over 500,000 inhabitants located in Guangdong Province, Xian Dongmei faces the international limelight for the first time in 1993 when, just 18 years old, he takes the bronze in the category of light weights up to 52 kilos (which he will never give up in his career, unlike other judokas…) at the Asian Championships held in Macauthe same placement achieved at the Moscow Tournament at the end of January 1995, while at the following November Asian Championships of the same year held in New Selhi, is silverdefeated in the Final by the North Korean Park Mi-Ja.

Traces of Xian are subsequently lost, until she reappears at the end of April 2000 by winning the title at the National Championships in Qingdaoto then grasp the first, important international affirmation on the occasion of Universiade held in the capital Beijing at the end of August 2001, in which she defeated the Russian Oxana Karzakova in the Final and then in turn be beaten in the Final of the Asian Games in Busan 2002where he succumbs to South Korean Lee Eun-hee …

Xian’s career breakthrough year was 2004as it sees it excel in two close stages of the World Cup, winning the Japanese Yuki Yokosawa on February 7 in Paris and repeating himself two weeks later in Hamburg, where the worst in the Final is the French Annabelle Euranie, whom she defeated in the quarterfinals of the Parisian tournament.

And even if you Asian Championships in mid-May 2004 which take place in Almaty, Xian is defeated again in the Final by the South Korean Leethere are well-founded hopes in the Chinese team that it will do well on the occasion of the mid-August Olympic event in Athens, forecasts confirmed by the fight against the Algerian Salima Souakriinterrupted by the referee after just 1’34” due to lack of fighting spirit of the opponent …

Opposite in Fourth for the German Raffaella Imbriani of clear Italian origins, the 28-year-old Chinese imposes herself for waza-ari to then be right in just 1’38” of the French Euranie and thus qualify for the Final which sees her opposite Yokosawawho had eliminated the Cuban Amarilis Savon in the semifinals, with the latter in turn winning over the more often mentioned South Korean Lee in the Quarterfinals …

A very balanced challenge on paper, but vice versa Xian fa sua per ippon (a term that in Judo stands for the knockout in Boxing …), taking just 1’06” to pin her opponent and give her country a Gold medal even more relevant when one considers that in the 7 Categories present in the Hellenic capital, the judokas of the Rising Sun win as many as five, not climbing the podium exclusively in the Lightweights, the prerogative of the German Yvonne Bonisch.

The curiosity in Xian Dongmei’s competitive activity lies in the fact that she fails to emerge on the occasion of the World Championships, an event in which she does not win any laurels, but if you ask any athlete of any Discipline to choose between the world title and the “Olympic glory”, the answer will always and only be univocal, which is why, later a four-year period in which he dedicated himself to the family by giving birth to a daughterhere is the now 32-year-old Chinese “comes out of hibernation” approaching the appointment made up of the Games scheduled in his own country, in Beijing …

Objective to which, as four years earlierXian shows up after being awarded – and this time even within a week of each other – two stages of the World Cup, winning the 9 February 2008 in Paris and the 16 in Budapest, so as to guarantee a place in the team for the Olympic tournament taking place on August 10, 2008 on the tatami mats of the “Beijing Science and Technology University Gymnasium” of the Capital and where it proves to be absolutely unaffected by age.

Opposite in fact in the first round in the Spanish style Ana Carrascosa, fresh reigning European Champion, Xian makes the match her own by ippon, the same fate reserved for the Portuguese Vice World Champion Telma Monteiro in the Quarterfinals, as well as, in the semifinals, for the Algerian Soraya Haddad, undisputed leader of the Discipline on the African continent, so as to prepare to face the Final the North Korean An Kum-ae who, in the other semifinal, had defeated the 19-year-old Japanese Misato Nakamuradestined to subsequently win three world titles …

Five years younger, the An had won the Gold Medal at the Asian Championships in Tashkent 2005 and the Asian Games in Doha 2006, as well as the bronze medal at both the World Championships in Cairo 2005 and Rio de Janeiro 2007 and therefore represents a not simple obstacle to confirming the Gold of Athens, but now, since it is the last match of her career, Xian does not intend to miss an opportunity that she knows can never come back and, at the end of a balanced and hard-fought match, the victory is awarded for yuko (in boxing we would say at the points …), to the delight of the audience.

Now, 33-year-old Dongmei can finally hug her daughter again, having said that for the past year he had only seen the little girl once, connecting with her only by telephone or video calls via the Internetsituations that would make one shiver in the West, but which in countries like China are the order of the day, the “reason of state” …

What would not be done for the “Olympic glory” …