Host Austria was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the 3×3 basketball world championships on Vienna’s Rathausplatz on Saturday evening in both the women’s and men’s categories.

The men sniffed at a sensation against defending champion Serbia for a long time before they had to admit defeat 18:21. The home side led for a long time and even after the 14:14 equalizer, they always stayed close to the tournament favorites before Vasic sunk a two-point shot for Serbia at 19:18 to win. The Austrians had previously reached the quarter-finals with a 22:18 win against vice-European champions Lithuania in the play-in.

The women, who as group winners had a fixed place in the quarter-finals, lost 17:21 to Favorit USA after a courageous performance.

Defeat after thriller against world champion

Filip Krämer and Co. made a good start against the Serbs with a 2:0, even at 11:8 the underdog was still in the lead. After equalizing to 14:14, a real thriller developed in which the Serbs rightly got the upper hand, also due to better foul management.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



“We knew we were the underdogs and they had good shooters. Nevertheless, it was a great game, we started off strong and did what we set out to do,” summed up Krämer. He could live with the defeat because of the not necessarily expected entry into the quarterfinals. “We are top eight in the world, a lot will happen in the future. Serbia has a tough team, but we’ll have them soon,” said Kramer, looking optimistically to the future.

The qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris should succeed and a good result should be achieved there. “That’s the big goal,” emphasized Austria’s men’s coach Milan Isakov. Champions are not always those who wear the gold medal, but those who surpass themselves. “I’m super proud of the boys,” said the Serb after a game against “the best team of all time”.

Women keep up well with USA

For Austria’s women, a sensation was not so close, the team was always behind against the Americans. There would have been a chance to equalize in the finish, but it was missed. “There’s no reason to let our heads hang, we played very well and were able to keep up until the end,” summed up Sigrid Kroizar. In the end, “little mistakes”, i.e. “little things” would have made the difference.

GEPA/Edgar Eisner



Praise for organizers

The organizers received a lot of praise from many quarters. The atmosphere in the stadium was always very good. “I’ve been to a World Cup six times, this is the best I’ve ever experienced,” said Isakov. And Krämer added: “The atmosphere was amazing.”

It is bitter for the fans that they can no longer keep their fingers crossed for the home teams on Sunday. For men, Serbia meets Latvia and Brazil meets the USA. The women’s duels are USA vs. China and France vs. Australia.