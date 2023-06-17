Double tournament in Frankfurt: Germany reaches the round of 16 at the darts team world championship

Status: 06/17/2023 01:54 am

The annual World Cup of Darts takes place in Frankfurt. A total of 40 nations started in the doubles game mode. The German duo is still there and is one of the secret favorites for the title.

The German duo reached the round of 16 at the Darts Team World Championship. Martin Schindler and Gabriel Clemens clearly defeated outsiders Japan 4-0 in Frankfurt on Friday evening and thus won the group of three with Japan and Hong Kong and can continue to dream of the title.

The remaining of the originally 78 other dart players, who each represented their nation at the World Cup in pairs, will have something against it. A total of 40 countries took part in the Team World Championship. Eight more than the year before came to the throwing line, the so-called oche. Several countries such as Guyana, Bahrain or Ukraine celebrated their debut at the World Cup of Darts. Although they were among the blatant outsiders.

Top favorites come from England

The well-known nations are among the title contenders this year. Measured by the world ranking position, there should be no getting past the Englishmen this year, who are competing with world champion Michael Smith and world number five, Rob Cross. However, Wales, the Netherlands, Scotland and the defending champions Damen Heta and Simon Whitlock from Australia are also among the favorites. The four top nations England, Scotland, Wales and the Netherlands had a bye for the first group stage and enter the tournament on Saturday.

But the two Germans Martin Schindler and World Cup semi-finalist Gabriel Clemens are also hoping for a triumph in front of their home crowd. Both have now established themselves in the top 30 and are among the extended world leaders. “If we find our game, then we definitely have a chance of winning here,” said Schindler after the befitting 4-0 opening win over Hong Kong on Thursday evening.

Belgian duo surprisingly inharmonious

The Belgians already caused a stir. The duo consisting of Dimitri van den Bergh and Kim Huybrechts didn’t look at each other on Thursday evening. Surprising, since the two had stood for concentrated cohesion and close friendship in previous editions of the tournament. According to Huybrechts, private disputes seem to have arisen: “It’s the first time for me that I’ve played in a doubles tournament with someone I don’t get along with at the moment.” Nevertheless, the duo is also in the last round 16

But there were also positive moments on the first matchday. Paul Lim, 69 years old and darts veteran, radiated pure enthusiasm for his sport in his opening match for Singapore. The so-called ‘Singapore Slinger’ had already announced his anticipation in the run-up to the tournament: “You know that hundreds of thousands of people are cheering for you on TV. It’s a great thing.”

final on Sunday

The World Cup of Darts is being held for the 13th time and has prize money of £450,000. First, the nations met in three groups. The respective group winners move into the round of sixteen. The final will take place on Sunday evening (06/18/23).