Julian Tannheimer and Julia Kink continue their triumphal procession: the biathletes won another medal at the Youth and Junior World Championships.

The German biathlon offspring celebrates again. The next medals will be at the youth and junior world championships. In the youth sprint over the six kilometers, Julia Tannheimer won the world title after 17:45.0 minutes.

Tannheimer beat her teammate Julia Kink, who finished 26.2 seconds behind Tannheimer and won silver. Third was the Italian Astrid Plosch (+42.6 seconds). “It feels very cool. The best part of the day is that my roommate Julia was so good too” , said Tannheimer. and Kink was also happy about the joint success: “It’s amazing. I still can’t believe it. Also, being able to share the podium with my roommate is really, really great.”

Third medal for Tannheimer and Kink

The 17-year-old Tannheimer from DAV Ulm was able to win the gold medal despite two shooting errors thanks to a strong running performance. Despite a mistake, Kink was unable to catch up with less Tannheimer. Even the flawless Plosch could not keep up with the speed of the woman from Ulm. The third German starter, Lea Zimmermann, finished 15th with three penalties, 2:29.7 minutes behind.

For Tannheimer it is already the second gold medal at these Junior World Championships. In the relay she took first place together with Kink and Zimmermann. In the mixed relay, the Tannheimer/Kink duo with Tim Nechwatal and Elias Seidl won silver. Kink also won the singles title.

Three shooting errors – Engelmann just missed the podium

In the men’s sprint, Albert Engelmann achieved the best German result with fifth place. With three penalties, he missed the chance of a place on the podium in the victory of the Norwegian Kasper Kalkenberg. In the end, only 15.4 seconds separated Engelmann from gold. Erik Hafenmaier made two penalties in the first shooting and finished seventh.