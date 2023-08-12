Home » Doubles Ronaldo wins first title with al-Nassr
Doubles Ronaldo wins first title with al-Nassr

Doubles Ronaldo wins first title with al-Nassr

Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has won the Arab Club Champions Cup with al-Nassr. Thanks to a brace from the Portuguese (74th, 98th), the runners-up Saudi Arabia beat their great rival al-Hilal 2-1 (1-1, 0-0) after extra time in Ta’if on Saturday.

For Ronaldo it was the first title with al-Nassr, who had to end the final after a red card for Abdulelah al-Amri (71st) with a man down. For the 38-year-old Portuguese, who had to be substituted shortly before the end with an injury, it was the 35th trophy (including five times in the Champions League) of his career.

Ex-Salzburg or Bayern striker Sadio Mane, who moved to Saudi Arabia this summer, was also able to celebrate. A total of 16 teams from the Arab world took part in the Arab Club Champions Cup, which has been held since the 1980s. Al-Nassr defeated al-Shorta Baghdad 1-0 in the semifinals on Wednesday. With six goals, Ronaldo was the top scorer on the way to the title.

