DOUBLEW ULTRA 2023 | Sportdimontagna.com

At the moment there are 572 accredited athletes on the 4 distances (131 on the 100, 118 on the 70, 173 on the 30 and 150 on the 15). Numbers that make the volcanic Italian-Swiss organizing committee proud, which has been working tirelessly for a year to give the public and competitors a weekend… ultra.

To this count will then be added that of the participants in the Mini Double W Ultra on Saturday morning starting at 10:30 from the multifunctional of Villa di Tirano. (In this case, registrations can be made on the day of the event from 09:00 to 10:00). Without forgetting the Charity Walk (the proceeds will be donated to the Maria Letizia Verga Onlus Committee) which will always take place on Saturday with departure from Baruffini at 16:00 and arrival at Villa di Tirano (also in this case registrations can be made at the start Baruffini line from 2.30pm to 4.00pm).

BIND:

the 100K (7500m D+ and 29 hour time limit) was very confirmed, which, thanks to the success of 2022, joined the classic 70, 30 and 15km. For the competitors, each of these itineraries will be a real journey made of nature, emotions and unforgettable memories between Valtellina, Valposchiavo and Valgrosina. Right in the pearl of Media Valtellina you will touch the highest point of the route, the Passo di Vermolera which with its 2732m is the “Cima Coppi” of the “triple digit” long distance.

WHERE TO SEE DOPPIAW:

For companions and enthusiasts, the race can be followed at the finish line where a giant screen will be set up with Silvano Gadin’s commentary, online thanks to the Sete Track Trackers that each athlete is equipped with also for safety reasons, thus giving a nice hand to the over 200 volunteers present (https://livegps.setetrack.it/Home/IndexMapset?mapset=doppiaw2023). Furthermore, on the frequencies of Tsn, media partner of the event, the live coverage will be visible on channel 85 from 09:00 to 21:00. To follow the athletes on the race course, we recommend the Schiazzera Refuge and the Malghera Refuge, both easily reachable by car.

NOT ONLY RACE:

at the Doublew Village in Villa di Tirano it will be possible to visit the exhibition stands, take panoramic flights by helicopter and celebrate with food and good beer. On Friday there will be a DJ set with the Laundry Club from 19:00, while on Saturday night there will be a party at the DoppioW Party with VDJ Lele and his DJ set. THE PROGRAMME: From Villa di Tirano, at 10 pm on Friday, the “journey” of the ultra runners will start on the paths of 10 municipalities, straddling 2 states. The 70km (5000 m D+ 19 hour time limit), starting in Lovero on Saturday at 5 am, features a spectacular route on the watershed between Italy and Switzerland. Departure from Adda Park in Lovero at 9 also for the Sky (30km and 2500m D+); in this case a muscular itinerary with a guaranteed show. To complete the offer of distances, a non-competitive walk and run of 15km (700m D+) which from Lovero at 10, through the path of the sun, will bring walkers and runners to the finish line at the Multipurpose Center of Villa di Tirano. For the little ones and non-competitors, don’t miss the aforementioned Mini Double W Ultra and Charity Walk.

For more information on routes, program and regulation, visit the website www.doppiaw.com

