Douglas Costa, the pilot and his partner die four hours apart from a tick bite – breaking latest news

by Andrea Serene

The two contracted Rocky Mountain spotted fever after a trip to a rural area in Campinas. The disease was very fast, in a few days it struck them down

They died within four hours of each other from a lethal tick bite. In Brazil, the racing car driver Douglas Costa, 42, and his partner Mariana Giordano, 36, were struck down by a malaise that was unclear at first, later identified as Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, a rare infectious disease caused from the bite of particular ticks, in Brazil the star tick.

Douglas Costa – an expert driver, a life between cars and engines – a few weeks ago was participating in the AMG Cup Brasil, a Mercedes car event, when he suffered the first problems. The disease was very quick to act. On May 27, Douglas and Mariana visited a rural area in Campinas, 93 kilometers from Sao Paulo. A week later, on Saturday 3 June, they began to develop symptoms: fever, body aches, localized red rashes on their hands and feet. So the next day Mariana went to the hospital: on Sunday she was given adrenaline and she was fine again. On Monday she went to the University for a course she was finishing. At night she began to feel very ill and was hospitalized, said Marcelo Giordano, the woman’s brother. Tuesday June 6 she was transferred to intensive care, died Thursday.

At first Douglas, who was also ill, instead stayed at home: he only went to the hospital on Wednesday. he was hospitalized, they took him to intensive care, they intubated him at night and he died on Thursday. He at noon, she at 4, added Mariana’s brother. She had received two bites, one on the shoulder and the other on the leg. They were fatal to her. To understand the cause of death of the pilot and his partner, it was necessary to analyze the biological samples.

Rocky Mountain spotted fever is an acute febrile infectious disease caused by a bacterium of the genus Rickettsia, transmitted by tick bites. widespread especially in America, between Brazil and Mexico. Previously called black measles, now tick-borne typhus and St. Paul’s fever. The contagion, possible on humans and animals, occurs through the bite and prolonged stay (at least 6 hours) of a tick. The maximum incidence occurs between April and September, the period of greatest activity of the ticks of the Ixodidae family which are their vector. To all family members and friends, our deepest condolences. We know how much Douglas was an admirable person and how he will undoubtedly leave a great void in the hearts of all those who have had the honor and pleasure of knowing him, the note from AMG Cup Brasil to remember the pilot.

