Douyin Live Launches Health Management System for Anchors, Implements Gradient Management Based on Behavior

Douyin Live Implements New Health Management System for Anchors

September 7, 2023

In a recent report, Douyin Live announced the launch of a new version of its health management system. The platform will now assign health points to anchors based on their daily live broadcast behaviors and adopt a step-by-step management approach for anchor accounts.

For anchor accounts with low scores, Douyin will implement various measures. These include reducing live broadcast recommendations, restricting the use of PK and reward functions, suspending the withdrawal of funds from illegal live broadcasts, and recovering live broadcast permissions.

The responsible individual at Douyin Live stated that the platform previously relied on single content-based governance methods, such as suspension, warning, and banning. However, with the introduction of the health points system, the platform will now implement gradient management based on long-term anchor behavior.

Initially, anchor accounts included in the management scope will start with 100 points, while some anchors who have received expert or professional certification will have an initial score of 120 points. The degree of point deduction will depend on the severity of the violation and the anchor’s level.

According to the rules, specific violations will result in deduction of points ranging from 1 to 8 points each time. Furthermore, considering the impact of violations on users, anchors with a high number of fans or average viewers will have an additional 1-5 points deducted from their health points.

If an anchor’s health score falls below 40 points, they will be unable to enter the live broadcast room list and prohibited from using the PK function. For scores below 20 points, the gift function will be disabled, and the anchor will not receive reward income. Additionally, any illegal income will be prohibited from withdrawal.

The health sub-management system is set to start trial operation on September 7, 2023, and is expected to cover all content anchors before the end of October. The system is anticipated to take full effect before the end of the year. During the trial run, only points will be deducted, and no specific penalties will be implemented to help anchors familiarize themselves with the rules. Once the system is officially implemented, the score will not be switched, and management will be based on the trial run score.

This move aligns with the classification and hierarchical management requirements for online anchors. Previously, the State Internet Information Office and six other departments jointly issued “Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Standardized Management of Online Live Broadcasting,” which emphasized the need for positive guidance and standardized management in the industry. The document particularly focused on regulating online rewarding behaviors and promoting hierarchical management of anchor accounts to ensure the high-quality development of the webcast industry. In April 2022, Douyin Live initiated a health score management system for guild organizations, clearing and announcing guilds with a “health score” of 50 or below.

Douyin Live’s new health management system is expected to contribute to the overall improvement and standardization of the online live broadcasting sector, promoting a safer and healthier environment for both anchors and viewers alike.

