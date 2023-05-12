DoValue sinks at MidCap

Very bad day for DoValue at MidCap. At 13.11 the title it lost 9.35% to 4.75 euros after fluctuating between a minimum of 4.495 euros and a maximum of 5.05 euros. Volumes were high: at the same time more than one million shares had changed hands.

DoValue has released the results for the first quarter of 2023. Gross revenues amounted to 101.42 million euros, down by 22.7% compared to 131.26 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The final result, attributable to the shareholders of the parent company (excluding non-recurring items) fell to 520 thousand euros compared to the 10.37 million recorded in the first three months of last year.