Dovedan returns to promoted Heidenheim

Nikola Dovedan is returning to newly promoted German side 1. FC Heidenheim after leaving Vienna Austria. The Austrian has signed a one-year contract with the Bundesliga newcomer, as the club announced on Tuesday. He is a free transfer and is the first Heidenheim signing this summer.

Dovedan played in the second German division in Heidenheim from 2017 to 2019 before moving to 1. FC Nürnberg. Even then, the now 28-year-old proved “what extraordinary offensive qualities he has and that he can make a team more variable and better in the game,” said Heidenheim CEO Holger Sanwald.

At Austria, Dovedan only had one goal and seven assists in 24 competitive games. “It has always been my dream to play in the Bundesliga,” said the Tullner happily.

