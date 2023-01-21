Alberto Bettiol again in evidence on the Australian roads of the Tour Down Under, the season opener of the World Tour. The 29-year-old Tuscan had won the opening prologue time trial, then had lost the leader’s jersey due to cramps at the end of the second stage and had been fined for throwing a water bottle at a photographer. On Saturday, Bettiol finished second in the fourth and penultimate stage, 133 km and finish in Willunga: the winning point came from the Cofidis French Bryan Coquard, who at the age of 30 achieved the 49th success in his career. Curiosity: it is the first at World Tour level.