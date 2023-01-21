The Frenchman from Cofidis signs the fourth stage in Willunga, the Australian Vine remains the leader
Alberto Bettiol again in evidence on the Australian roads of the Tour Down Under, the season opener of the World Tour. The 29-year-old Tuscan had won the opening prologue time trial, then had lost the leader’s jersey due to cramps at the end of the second stage and had been fined for throwing a water bottle at a photographer. On Saturday, Bettiol finished second in the fourth and penultimate stage, 133 km and finish in Willunga: the winning point came from the Cofidis French Bryan Coquard, who at the age of 30 achieved the 49th success in his career. Curiosity: it is the first at World Tour level.
In the overall standings, Jay Vine, the Australian from the UAE-Emirates, remains in command. Ninth Antonio Tiberi at 58”. The Australian race will conclude on Sunday with stage five: 112.5km from Unley to Mount Lofty.
January 21 – 10:14
