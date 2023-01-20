Home Sports Down Under, rejoices Bilbao. Change at the top: Vine new leader
Third stage won by the 32-year-old Spaniard from Bahrain after a three-man breakaway with 7 km to go. Tiberius seventh. In the standings, the 27-year-old Australian is 15” ahead of the Spaniard. Third Simon Yates at 16”

Pello Bilbao wins the third stage of the Tour Down Under. After 116.8 km, on the finish line in Campbelltown (starting from Norwood) the 32-year-old Spaniard from Bahrain-Victorious outpaced his breakaway companions Simon Yates (Team Yaico AlUla) and Jay Vine (Uae Team Emirates) in the restricted sprint, a sprint worth his 15th career hit. The breakaway started 7km from the finish on the last gpm of the day and allowed the three fugitives to arrive 28” ahead of the group led by Michael Matthews (Team Yaico AlUla). Seventh place for Antonio Tiberi (Trek Segafredo). Change at the top of the general standings with Rohan Dennis handing over the leader’s jersey to the 27-year-old Australian Jay Vine who has a 15″ lead over Bilbao and 16″ over Simon Yates. Tiberi, better than the Italians, is eighth at 59”. Tomorrow the fourth stage from Port Willunga to Willunga Township of 133.2 km. Fourth stage in which Gianni Moscon (Astana) will not take part. The blue retired today following a crash.

