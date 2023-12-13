Downhill and All-Mountain 2023/24

The best downhill and all-mountain ski boots are those that offer the right balance of performance, comfort and price. Choosing the right model depends on a number of factors, including the skier’s skill level, the type of terrain you intend to tackle and your budget.

For beginner and intermediate skiers, the best downhill and all-mountain ski boots are those that offer a good fit and optimal comfort. It is important to choose a model with a flex appropriate for your skill level, in order to avoid injuries. Some recommended models for beginners and intermediates are:

For advanced skiers, the best downhill and all-mountain ski boots are those that offer high performance and precise control. It’s important to choose a model with a flex suited to your skill level, so you can make the most of your abilities. Some models recommended for advanced skiers are:

In general, the best downhill and all-mountain ski boots are those that offer the following features:

Optimal fit: the boot must fit well, without leaving gaps or compressing the foot too much. High comfort: the boot must be comfortable to wear, even on long days of skiing. High performance: the boot must offer good power transmission and precise control. Reasonable price: the boot must have a price appropriate to your needs.

It is important to try different models of boots before making the purchase, so as to find the one that best suits your needs.

The best downhill and all-mountain ski boots 2023/2024

Tecnica Mach Sport HV 80

The Tecnica Mach Sport HV 80 boots are a solid choice for beginner skiers, offering comfort, ease of use and warmth ideal for those first steps on the slopes. These boots feature high-quality details, like aluminum buckles and a cozy liner, while also providing smooth, reliable flex. With a medium/wide width and an adaptable shape, they reduce pressure points to maximize comfort on different foot types, and are customizable by a bootfitter. These boots, belonging to the All-mountain category and with an intermediate level, have an optimal mix of stiffness and lightness thanks to the polyamide and fiberglass material of the shell, as well as efficient power transmission thanks to the carbon composite cuff. The Flex Control closure system with double Boa® allows precise adjustment, while the Comfort Celliant insole ensures comfort even on prolonged ski days. The 103mm width may be too much for those with narrow calves and feet, and those who progress quickly may prefer more stiffness.

Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 120 GW

The Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 120 GW ski boots offer an advanced combination of performance and versatility, ideal for both on-station and off-piste use. Their unconventional design is evident from the slender shape, the walk/ski mode lever and the technical inserts, all elements designed for off-piste adventure. However, what sets them apart is their adaptability: light and flexible when hiking, but stable and solid on groomed snow. The recent version, with a polyurethane shell for more natural flex, offers a more predictable and softer ride. Featuring technologies such as Prolite, Energy Backbone and Comfort Flex, these boots are built for advanced skiers, ensuring an optimal combination of stiffness and lightness, with excellent support and power transmission. While they may not provide the same level of comfort, warmth and performance as a downhill-specific boot, the Hawx Ultra XTD 120 GW is a great choice for those who want a versatile boot suited to multiple terrains. It is important to note that the mentioned variant has a width of 98 millimeters, but for those who need more space, the Hawx Prime XTD model is available with a 100 millimeter shape. Furthermore, the recent introduction of the Boa-equipped version for 2023-2024 has resulted in the replacement of the last two buckles with a micrometric dial adjustment system.

Lange Shadow 130 LV GW

The Lange Shadow 130 LV GW represents a revolution in the world of downhill ski boots. Replacing the popular RX series, this model introduces innovative technologies such as Suspension Blade and Dual Pivot, promising more efficient power transmission and greater control. With a 130 flex, it is designed for expert skiers, suitable for on-piste, carving and off-piste skiing. The combination of a Dual Core polyurethane shell and a carbon composite cuff offers ideal stiffness to tackle different types of terrain. The Boa® Fit System closure system, with four wheels, allows precise and uniform adjustment of the fit. The Intuition Pro Flex Performance insole ensures personalized comfort even in the longest ski sessions. Despite its high-level performance, the price of 800 euros could prove to be a hindrance, even if the Shadow 130 is only 50 euros more expensive than the corresponding version of the Tecnica Mach1. The low volume version (97mm) is ideal for advanced performance, while the Shadow 130 MV model, with a 100mm width, offers greater choice in terms of fit. The real unknown concerns the durability of the product, given the introduction of new technologies, such as the second joint on the hull, which still require long-term evaluations.

Salomon S/Pro MV 100

The Salomon S/Pro MV 100 is an all-mountain boot designed for intermediate to advanced skiers looking for performance and comfort. Its design replaces the well-known X Pro, boasting significant improvements: the seamless upper offers greater comfort and lower pressure, while the thinner Coreframe chassis improves power transfer and reduces overall weight, making it more manageable. Although the model with Flex 100 costs around 500 euros, although it does not represent an extraordinary deal, it shows a high level of performance and overall construction. The polyamide and fiberglass shell combines rigidity and lightness, while the carbon composite cuff offers an efficient response to the skier’s inputs. The Boa® Fit System closure system with three wheels allows for personalized adaptability of the stiffness. The Ortholite Performance insole offers ergonomic support and comfort even on the longest ski days. For more expert skiers, Salomon offers the S/Pro Supra Boa version in 110, 120 and 130 flex. There are also Alpha (98mm) and HV (102mm) variants for different widths. Overall, the S/Pro MV 100 stands out for customization, comfort, and solid performance, maintaining consistency with Salomon’s high standard.

Dalbello Panterra 120 ID

The Dalbello Panterra 120 ID is an all-mountain ski boot designed for advanced skiers, with a flex of 120 suitable for different types of skis, from on-piste to off-piste. With a polyamide and fiberglass shell, it provides the ideal combination of stiffness and lightness to tackle any terrain, while the carbon composite cuff ensures efficient power transmission and responsive response to skier inputs. The Flex Control closure system with double Boa allows for a precise and uniform fit, while the Intuition Pro Flex Performance insole offers personalized comfort even on the longest days. The fit of the Panterra 120 ID adapts via Contour 4 Technology, offering additional space around the toes, heel and crease of the foot and ankle, with the ability to adjust the width from 100 to 102 millimeters thanks to the front buckle. Although advantages such as high performance, optimal comfort and precise fit adjustment are obvious, the high price could be a disadvantage. However, the design is meant to fit without the assistance of a bootfitter, ensuring a custom, comfortable fit for most skiers with normal-sized feet.

Technique Mach1 MV 120

The Tecnica Mach1 MV 120 represents one of the best all-mountain ski boots for intermediate and advanced skiers, characterized by a Flex of 120 and remarkable versatility. This model offers an optimal experience thanks to the combination of advanced design and exceptional performance. It features a shell made of polyamide and fiberglass which guarantees an ideal combination of rigidity and lightness, while the carbon composite cuff allows for effective power transmission and a prompt and precise response to the skier’s actions. A distinctive aspect of the Mach1 MV 120 is the Flex Control locking system, allowing independent adjustment of stiffness to suit specific needs. The Intuition Pro Flex Performance insert, on the other hand, offers personalized support and optimal comfort, ensuring a feeling of pleasant comfort even during long days on the snow. While the price may be a significant investment, the quality and overall performance of this model make it a recommended choice for those looking for a balance between versatility, comfort and advanced performance in all-mountain ski boots. With a wide range of widths available and particular attention to customization, the Tecnica Mach1 MV 120 is positioned as a point of reference in the ski boot panorama.

