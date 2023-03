The first of two World Cup downhill runs in Aspen was canceled on Friday. Wind, poor ground visibility and later snowfall forced FIS race director Markus Waldner to take this step after 24 drivers. The result would only have counted after 30 athletes had started. The Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sjersted, who had hoped in vain for his debut World Cup victory, was in the lead at the time of the demolition.

