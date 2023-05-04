Downhill MTB | How to drive

When it comes to mountain biking, there are those who love the effort of going uphill and those who love the adrenaline of going downhill. But in both cases, riding the MTB well downhill is the quintessence of fun with fat wheels. A situation, that of the descents on the mountain bike, which it scares expert bikers as well as novices and that, as much for safety as for entertainment, it requires you to master the right technique.

MTB downhill: how to ride it

There is little you can do: on slopes that can also be considerable, and on terrains that are inevitably technical, with the presence of stones, roots, holes and curves, have good downhill mountain bike riding technique is essential to avoid falls, rollovers and consequent problems. So let’s see how to ride the MTB downhill, and what we can possibly do from the point of view of the set-up of our bike to improve, or increase, the feeling in the saddle when meters and meters of difference in altitude open up in front of us. Unless it’s a race or a downhill course, there are 3 moments in which the management of a descent on a mountain bike can be divided: the before, the during or actual descent, and the after.

Before the downhill mountain bike ride

It is the preparation phase, in which our eyes see the beginning of the descent (but often, however, do not see its development or slope and characteristics) and in which we must prepare ourselves to face it. The first thing to do is adjust your speed, to avoid dangerous jumps or drops which could literally send us off course and make us fall. In this sentence the bike position remains the standard one, sitting on the saddle, with the right control of the center of gravity and the front end of the bike, which determines its driveability and control. In fact, it is only when the descent really begins that one can or must resort to off the saddle.

Off the saddle, the basic technique for riding the MTB downhill

The The basic technique for riding the MTB downhill is off the saddle. What does out of the saddle mean? It means detaching the pelvis from the saddle (and lowering the saddle to the minimum range) e shift the center of gravity towards the rear wheel. The reason is quite intuitive: you need to counteract the downhill thrusts, which could cause you to roll over, and increase grip and weight on the rear wheel. All in a progressive way and without lightening the front end too much, losing driveability.

Standing on the pedals and pulling the pelvis back the legs must be flexed and not stiffthe arms will relax without stiffening or being completely tense, and with the correct forefoot support on the pedals we will have the heels pressing down. And this also contributes to the bike’s grip on the ground.

In any case, out of the saddle or not, the gaze is always directed forwardnot fixed 1 meter from the wheel but careful to anticipate any obstacles and to predict and imagine the best line to set up.

During the actual descent by MTB

The out of the saddle starts as soon as the front wheel goes down in the slope phase, and increases as the slope increases. That is, on truly remarkable gradients, over 50% and perhaps up to 70% for the really good ones, the pelvis not only moves back but also lowers until it touches the rear wheel. The further back and the lower it is, the greater the grip and control of the bike. However, the natural consequence of this retreat from the saddle is the stiffening of the legs, arms and torso, and unfortunately this is a fairly common mistake caused by fear. In words, you have to keep your legs, arms and torso soft and relaxed, to cover the variations and roughness of the terrain and facilitate control of the vehicle; in reality you have to try, try and try again, until you acquire a right and natural confidence in being able to manage this delicate phase in a fluid way.

After the descent

When the difference in altitude ends and you exit the descent, it is necessary reposition yourself correctly on the saddle and regain the right weight distribution between front wheel and rear wheel. The potential risk is in fact that of “wheelie” the bike with the risk of tipping over backwards, and in the reality of a pedal stroke this repositioning takes place quite automatically and instinctively, above all if after the descent there should be a slight uphill section in which you need to go back to pedaling.

Speed ​​and use of brakes downhill on a mountain bike

Speaking of the riding position in the 3 phases of a descent, doubts remain about speed and use of the brakes. Trivially the speed should be moderate, certainly in the phase of approaching the descent and unless you are already a rider “with the handle”. But even for an inexperienced rider the advice remains valid, in the case of stones or roots, of let the bike roll and avoid excessive braking: MTBs are made to overcome those obstacles, and braking excessively would cause exactly what you don’t want, i.e. tipping over.

The fact remains that downhill on a MTB the brakes must be used, and contrary to what one might think, both brakes must be used. The basic rule is to do not block the wheelswhich would lead to nullifying the braking force and losing control of the vehicle. A good recommended balance is usually to split braking 80% on the rear wheel and 20% on the front. Which means learning to “feel” the bike based on your riding style. Good advice, especially with current MTB braking systems, is to use only one finger – usually the index or middle finger – to brake: it will seem counterintuitive, but it’s enough to give the right force, it allows greater sensitivity in operating the brake lever, and it also allows you to keep your other fingers on the handlebar grip, maintaining high control and security. And to be sure that you are really applying the right and necessary force, good advice is to maximize the moment of force applied to the brake lever, i.e. pull it by its outer endeven by moving the brake lever in or out of the handlebar.

Said of the basic techniques for tackling a descent in MTB, then every rider is different and every bike is differentand there are some adjustments that can be made to find the right feeling between the two (before possibly changing bikes).

Raise the stem or handlebar rise

Let’s think back to the saddle and the advice to remain loose and fluid with the arms and the pelvis: to avoid excessive stiffening of the arms and excessive squashing of the torso forward, a good adjustment that can be made is to raise the stem or handlebar riser, i.e. the height of the support of the hands with respect to the same attack. It seems little but it can do a lot.

Increase fork travel

intuitively a fork with more travel means more control of the bikebut a good rule of thumb is to never go more than 20mm in rear suspension travel. But be careful: increasing the fork travel can also slightly alter the geometry of the bike, in particular by raising the bottom bracket off the ground, i.e. the center of gravity, which slightly alters the control of the bike and also its ability to pedal uphill . In short, it is a subtle balance to be touched very sparingly.

The same occurs by reducing the steering angle, which is a more complicated modification to make but it is certainly a strong trend in the world of downhill MTBs.

Increase fork progressivity

Even more, and even earlier, it is necessary to increase the fork travel increase the progressiveness of the fork, i.e. check that the Sag is set correctly. What does it mean? It means that the fork compresses progressively, avoiding reaching the bottom out immediately where it would no longer have the ability to absorb other impacts and where the geometry of the bike also changes substantially, influencing the riding dynamics. Virtually all good-level forks, therefore for MTBs that also face demanding routes, allow you to adjust the Sag, increasing or decreasing the volume in the positive chamber.

Increase the tire section

The one of increase the tire section it is a controversial solution, which not everyone agrees with and which has its pros and cons. It depends a lot on the surface on which you pedal and face the descent: on rocks and stones it makes sense, on compact and fast surfaces it can make the MTB more grumpy to ride.

The section of the tyres, or rather the section of the tire that adheres to the ground, can also be “widened”. decreasing the inflation pressure, and thus increasing the grip. However, it must be known that on the other side of the balance there will be an increased risk of pinching or puncturing the tire or perhaps even beading if the tires and rims are not of good quality.

