Draghi: "I will not make the premier again". Then the attack on the League: there are those who speak to the Russians

17 set 2022

The pebbles of the former ECB number one, who never mentions Salvini directly. “There was an agreement on the tax delegation, they did not keep their word”. And on the Five Stars: today they support Ukraine, but they did not want to send their weapons

