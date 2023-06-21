Dragon Boat Festival Comes to Qianwang Temple to enter the sports world of the ancients-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Come to Qianwang Temple at the Dragon Boat Festival to enter the sports world of the ancients

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-21 07:09

Hangzhou Daily News In order to welcome the Hangzhou Asian Games, spread Song Yun culture, and advocate a healthy life, yesterday morning, the Qianwang Temple in the West Lake Scenic Area opened an activity with the theme of “Sport·Dialogue between Ancient and Modern @西湖”. The rich and colorful interactive projects and the exhibition with pictures and texts allow citizens and tourists to travel through time and space to feel the fun of ancient sports and see the unique charm of traditional culture.

At the event site, various performances such as cuju, fan dance, Chinese martial arts, and diabolo attracted countless attention. Among them, Cuju, Chuiwan, Touhu, etc. are the most well-known ancient sports. Many tourists walked into the experience area to experience the fun of these sports. Some tourists also learned the ancient health preservation method from the teacher. Duan Jin. Teachers from Hangzhou Chess Academy also brought wonderful Go games to tourists.

In addition to fun projects, there are also a lot of exhibitions supporting this event. Citizens and tourists can learn about the events and rules of the Hangzhou Asian Games, lock in the events of interest in advance, and gain a deeper understanding of the history of the Asian Games.

According to the staff of the West Lake Scenic Area, this event is part of the theme activity of the West Lake in the “Watching the Asian Games·Visiting Hangzhou” of the City Tourism Working Group of the Asian Games Transport and Security Headquarters, which will last for 5 days. Welcome everyone to come to the West Lake during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday , to start a dialogue journey about sports from ancient to modern times.

Source: Hangzhou Daily Author: Correspondent Yang Jie, Reporter Yu Qian Editor: Wang Hao

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

