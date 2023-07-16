Dragons follow Vikings into the Austrian Bowl

The champions in the Austrian Football League (AFL) will also come from Vienna in 2023. Defending champion Danube Dragons followed the Vienna Vikings into the Austrian Bowl XXXVIII.

Danube Dragons are moving into the Austrian Bowl

With a 27:23 home win against the Thalheim Graz Giants on Sunday, the Dragons made it into the final again. On July 29th in St. Pölten they meet the Vikings, who surprisingly won their semi-final against the Prague Black Panthers on Saturday with 27:17.

