Home Sports Dragovic and Red Star before title defense
Sports

Dragovic and Red Star before title defense

by admin
Dragovic and Red Star before title defense

Aleksandar Dragovic is about to defend his title in the Serbian championship with Red Star Belgrade. The reigning champions won the home game against FK Radnicki 2-0 on Monday and are now 23 points ahead of Backa Topola and Cukaricki. If the pursuers do not manage to win in the last round of the regular season on Tuesday, Red Star will be champion again before the play-off (seven games).

Dragovic played through again in central defense on Monday. Before his engagement in Belgrade, the 31-year-old was national champion in Switzerland and Ukraine four times with FC Basel and twice with Dynamo Kiev. In terms of championship honors as a legionnaire, the Viennese is Austria’s clear number two behind David Alaba (eleven championship titles).

Red Star had to play the game against Radnicki in front of empty stands. FIFA sanctioned the club after supporters chanted the name of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic in an away game.

See also  Is Christian Dubé's double mandate coming to an end?

You may also like

Nepomnjaschchi takes the lead in the World Cup...

Tuesday’s transfer gossip: Phillips, Chilwell, Messi, Reus, Wan-Bissaka,...

The rankings in the Western Conference are released:...

Leicester City in ‘absolute panic’ after sacking Brendan...

after the Grand Tours, the ogre Jumbo-Visma now...

NBA Play-In: the schedule – Sportando

Fuyang Yinhu Sports Center ushered in the first...

Pilsen handball players entered the semi-final replay with...

The Paths of Umbria: on foot on the...

NBA, some records of the season

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy