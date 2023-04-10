Aleksandar Dragovic is about to defend his title in the Serbian championship with Red Star Belgrade. The reigning champions won the home game against FK Radnicki 2-0 on Monday and are now 23 points ahead of Backa Topola and Cukaricki. If the pursuers do not manage to win in the last round of the regular season on Tuesday, Red Star will be champion again before the play-off (seven games).

Dragovic played through again in central defense on Monday. Before his engagement in Belgrade, the 31-year-old was national champion in Switzerland and Ukraine four times with FC Basel and twice with Dynamo Kiev. In terms of championship honors as a legionnaire, the Viennese is Austria’s clear number two behind David Alaba (eleven championship titles).

Red Star had to play the game against Radnicki in front of empty stands. FIFA sanctioned the club after supporters chanted the name of convicted war criminal Ratko Mladic in an away game.