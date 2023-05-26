Home » Dragovic gets double again with Red Star
Sports

Dragovic gets double again with Red Star

by admin
Dragovic gets double again with Red Star

Aleksandar Dragovic has won the double again with Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian champions also won the final of the national cup on Thursday evening. The Belgrade team beat FC Cucaricki 2-1 after a 1-0 deficit at half-time.

Dragovic played through in central defence. The Viennese’s contract with Roter Stern runs until 2024, but Austria’s 100-time international is looking for a new challenge in the summer.

The 32-year-old has been playing for Red Star since 2021. Last year he won the league and cup with the traditional club.

See also  The phone number 164 will be turned off

You may also like

Premier League: Manchester United beat Chelsea to win...

Training in the dark and a football atmosphere....

Inter: London plot Onana-Lukaku, Milan: Frattesi and Arnautović...

Bundesliga: Walke stops after 13 years in Salzburg

JOZSEF ASBOTH, AT ROLAND-GARROS 1947 THE ONLY SLAM...

Perugia-Benevento, the 3-2 in the 94th minute under...

French sport sick of its governance

In Venice, even football works in its own...

Perglerová became the third Czech woman to climb...

Pisa-Spal: Verdicts to be written, verdicts already written

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy