Dragovic gets double again with Red Star

Aleksandar Dragovic has won the double again with Red Star Belgrade. The Serbian champions also won the final of the national cup on Thursday evening. The Belgrade team beat FC Cucaricki 2-1 after a 1-0 deficit at half-time.

Dragovic played through in central defence. The Viennese’s contract with Roter Stern runs until 2024, but Austria’s 100-time international is looking for a new challenge in the summer.

The 32-year-old has been playing for Red Star since 2021. Last year he won the league and cup with the traditional club.