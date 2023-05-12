Dragovic’s return is an “idea” for Austria

Austria sports director Manuel Ortlechner sees the possibility of Aleksandar Dragovic returning as an “idea”. “I’m hearing for the first time that Dragovic is even an issue for us,” he said on Friday when asked about the 100-time ÖFB team player. When asked, Ortlechner said: “I’m not saying that it’s not an issue. In planning for next season there are many players to deal with. For many it is an idea, for others it becomes more concrete.”

Dragovic comes from the Austria offspring, he is currently under contract with Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade until June 2024. The 32-year-old wants to look for a new challenge in the summer.

With regard to Austria, a return to Vienna could fail, above all due to financial reasons. According to reports, Rapid is also interested in the central defender. In principle, he is aiming for a move to a European top five league, said Dragovic himself recently.

Squad planning should be completed at the end of the season

In general, Ortlechner wants to have clarity about the future squad by the end of the season. That should be the “basic” goal. The contracts of the regulars Lukas Mühl and Marvin Martins are expiring in Vienna. Coach Michael Wimmer explained that he was satisfied with the squad that was currently available. “But we are in exchange and of course we are looking for players who fit our game idea.”

The Viennese should also sell players due to their financially tense situation in the summer. The U21 team captain Matthias Braunöder, playmaker Dominik Fitz and striker Haris Tabakovic, who drew attention to himself with twelve goals so far in the spring, are considered candidates for change.