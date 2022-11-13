What a misfortune! The Spezia goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Dragowski, went out on a stretcher in the 39th minute of the first half of the match against Bentegodi at Verona’s home. The Pole suffered a serious injury in a game clash with the Gialloblù striker Kevin Lasagna. The ankle of the former Fiorentina appears bent in an unnatural way and the goalkeeper bursts into a desperate cry, before asking for the change. But the images show that both teams are in shock.