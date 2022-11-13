Home Sports Dragowski, shock injury in Verona-Spezia: no World Cup with Poland
Dragowski, shock injury in Verona-Spezia: no World Cup with Poland

Dragowski, shock injury in Verona-Spezia: no World Cup with Poland

During Verona-Spezia, after a clash with Lasagna, the Ligurian goalkeeper’s ankle bends in an unnatural way: the Pole goes out on a stretcher to the applause of the Bentegodi

What a misfortune! The Spezia goalkeeper, Bartlomiej Dragowski, went out on a stretcher in the 39th minute of the first half of the match against Bentegodi at Verona’s home. The Pole suffered a serious injury in a game clash with the Gialloblù striker Kevin Lasagna. The ankle of the former Fiorentina appears bent in an unnatural way and the goalkeeper bursts into a desperate cry, before asking for the change. But the images show that both teams are in shock.

the applause of the bentegodi

The Bentegodi while the doctors were taking him out gave him a long applause and also the Verona Bocchetti coach went to console him. Dragowski, called up by Poland’s coach, Czeslaw Michniewicz, will in all likelihood have to miss the World Cup. Judging by the images and the desperation of the player and his teammates, the injury seems serious.

November 13, 2022 (change November 13, 2022 | 16:12)

