Drągowski, goalkeeper of Spezia and of the Polish selection, suffered an ankle injury during the match against Verona that forced him to leave in tears. And although there are no fractures, he will have to miss the World Cup …

Due to the stop in the championships for Qatar 2022, Serie A will not be played for more than a month, with the return to the field scheduled for the first days of January. But this does not mean that injuries are more acceptable, especially if the player in question gets hurt a lot and, in addition to the injury, he must also give up flying in the Persian Gulf with his national team. And it is the case of Bartłomiej Drągowski, goalkeeper of Spezia and of the Polish selection, who suffered an ankle injury during the match against Verona that forced him to leave the field in tears.

No fractures — A shock injury, given the images of the goalkeeper’s ankle turned in a decidedly unnatural way after a clash with Lasagna, on which Drągowski had gone out of his foot almost at the level of the sideline. The impression was immediately that of a rather serious problem, but from the official press release of La Spezia there is already good news: no fracture for the goalkeeper. “Spezia Calcio announces that the first diagnostic tests to which the player Bartłomiej Drągowski was subjected, injured during the match against Verona, excluded bone fractures and highlighted a dislocation of the right ankle, which required a first intervention immobilization of the limb “. In short, it could have been much worse. All this also thanks to the promptness of the medical staff of Hellas and the Green Cross of Verona, who dealt with the footballer’s injury with perfect timing. See also Giorgione finds Volta Mantovana in the semifinal

Nothing world cup — As for the duration of the stop, however, the Juventus club is not unbalanced. “The player underwent an orthopedic evaluation this morning, but more in-depth examinations can only be performed after the injured ankle has stabilized.” What is certain is that Drągowski, unfortunately for him, will miss the world championship round in Qatar. The Polish coach Michniewicz had in fact summoned the goalkeeper owned by Fiorentina, in a trio of extreme defenders all made in Serie A together with Szczesny of Juventus and Skorupski of Bologna. However, it was impossible for the La Spezia player to recover in time, so the coach had to cross out his name and insert that of Kamil Grabara, of Copenhagen. Certainly a very bad blow for Drągowski.

November 14, 2022 (change November 14, 2022 | 14:46)

