Dráhařka Machačová took 10th place in the points race at the WC in Glasgow

Thirty-seven-year-old Machačová, who became the world champion in the points race ten years ago and has silver from the 2011 WC, won three points today at the oval of the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome.

“It wasn’t so bad, I wasn’t doing bad at all. Before the race I would have taken tenth place, but I’m sorry that I messed up the last fight for double points. I had the legs to get some there. It’s a shame because I she could have done much better in the results. I regret that,” said Machačová in an interview for the cycling association.

Kopecká was already happy about the second most valuable metal in Glasgow. She won the elimination race on Sunday. Australia’s Georgia Baker was second and Japan’s Cujaka Učinová was third.

Hoogland also celebrated his second gold in Scotland – on Friday he was a member of the winning Dutch team in the men’s team sprint. He won the kilometer with a solid start at the third consecutive World Cup, he has four titles in this discipline in total and ranked alongside the record holders Arnaud Tournant and Francois Pervis from France, Britain’s Chris Hoy and Germany’s Stefan Nimke.

The remaining two positions on the podium were taken by Australians – silver went to Matthew Glaetzer and bronze to Thomas Cornish. Matěj Hytych took 19th place in the qualification.

Madison was won by Dutchmen Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik, Czechs Denis Rugovac and Jan Voneš did not finish the race.

Glasgow Track Cycling World Championships:Men:Madison:1. Havik, Van Schip (Netherlands) 372. Wood, M. Stewart (Brit.) 353. Gate, C. Stewart (N. Green) 34…13. Voneš, Rugovac (ČR) did not finish. 1 km with fixed start: 1. Hoogland (Netherlands) 58.2222. Glaetzer 58.5263. Cornish (both Austr.) 58.822…qualifying 19. Hytych (Czech Republic) 1:01.626. Women: Points race: 1. L. Kopecká (Belg.) 39 points2. Bakerová (Aust.) 313. Učinová 14…10. MACHAČOVÁ (CZE) 3