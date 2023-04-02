The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl has qualified with the Edmonton Oilers for the play-off in the North American professional league NHL. In a convincing 6-0 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday night (local time), Draisaitl shone with a hat trick.

The 27-year-old has reached 50 goals this season for the third time in his NHL career and 120 points for the first time. In the category, he is only behind his teammate Connor McDavid (146) in the league. The Oilers moved up to second in the Western Conference thanks to their ninth win in the past ten games.

Reuters/USA Today Sports/Perry Nelson



There are only two wildcard spots left for the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The in-form Buffalo Sabers remain in contention after a 6-3 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers, now have four points but also two games fewer than the Florida Panthers in eighth place. The Panthers won 7-0 at the Columbus Blue Jackets thanks in part to four goals from Carter Verhaeghe.

