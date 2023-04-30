Drama against Tottenham: Liverpool lost 3-0 in injury time – and still wins

Liverpool FC can at least hope to participate in the Europa League again. Jürgen Klopp’s team managed a spectacular victory against competitor Tottenham. The Reds conceded the equalizer after a 3-0 lead in the third minute of added time.

Dhe Liverpool FC once again delivered a memorable spectacle to their fans. The Reds’ season, which is not for the faint of heart anyway, could still be brought to a satisfactory end.

Coach Jürgen Klopp’s team beat their direct competitor Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 (3-1) in a wild Premier League game on Sunday and now has a good chance of qualifying for the Europa League again. Diogo Jota (90th minute +4) shot Liverpool to victory in added time after the Reds conceded a goal to make it 3: 3 in the third minute of added time and seemed to have already lost a three-goal lead and thus also the win.

Curtis Jones (3rd minute) and Luis Díaz (5th) gave Liverpool the lead in the first five minutes before Mohamed Salah (15th) increased the penalty with a penalty. Tottenham came into play after about 30 minutes. Harry Kane’s goal (39′) was followed by more great chances for the guests. First Liverpool keeper Alisson parried a shot from Dejan Kulusevski, then Heung-Min Son hit the post.

Liverpool have it in their own hands

In the second half, which was balanced over long stretches, Son (77th) scored the first goal. Substitute Richarlison (90+3) equalized and celebrated exuberantly, but too early. Because then Jota met directly in return.

With 56 points, Liverpool are fifth in the table five games before the end of the season and now have it in their own hands to qualify for the Europa League. The gap to a starting place for the lucrative Champions League, however, is large. Fourth-placed Manchester United are seven points clear of the Reds with a game to go.

Spurs, who have 54 points and a game more than Liverpool, slip to sixth and have to tremble for European competition. After the separation of coach Antonio Conte and a month later from interim coach Christian Stellini, Ryan Mason is the third coach this season on the sidelines.