by admin

The press conference of the largest domestic fighting organization, Oktagon MMA, had a big crowd. During it, there were also arguments between the champions, where, paradoxically, the traditional pair of rivals Karlos Vémola and Patrik Kincl stayed a little away. Two completely different fighters got to the floor, who even started against each other several times, and the promoters had a lot to do to keep them in short order. In short, Losene Keita and Mate Sanikidze were on fire and their clash in the cage for the featherweight belt, which will take place on April 29 in Bratislava, is already full of expectations.

