Drama at the start of the Tour: Unprecedented twin battle! The two leaders went to the ground

So this was a great start to the 110th edition of the Tour de France! The first stage, starting and ending in Bilbao, Spain, offered a fight between drivers for the overall standings and a beautiful story in the fight for first place. In the end, Adam and Simon Yates, thirty-year-old British twins, fought for the victory. In the end, Adam, a climber from the main favorite Tadej Pogačar’s team, had more strength. He was the fastest in the sprint of the main favourites, finished third and confirmed the joy for the SAE Team Emirates stable.

