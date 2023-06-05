Dramatic title decision in Belgium at Antwerp

In a season finale that could hardly be surpassed in terms of drama, Royal Antwerp won its first championship title in the Belgian league since 1957. 34-year-old defender Toby Alderweireld shot his team to the championship in the 94th minute of Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Genk with a perfectly placed long-range shot.

IMAGO/Panoramic International



Shortly before the end it looked as if Union Saint-Gilloise would emerge victorious from the exciting three-way battle. However, the team from the Brussels suburb only conceded a 1-1 draw against Brugge in the 90th minute and ultimately lost 3-1.

In the virtual table, Genk inherited first place thanks to a 2-1 lead in a duel with Antwerp. Then Alderweireld, who announced his retirement from the Belgian national team in March, struck and scored the acclaimed goal to make it 2-2.

Antwerp won the longed-for title with a one-point lead over Genk and Saint-Gilloise.

More see sport.ORF.at/fussball