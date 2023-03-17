Status: 03/11/2023 8:05 p.m

In the 1-1 draw against Mainz 05, Hertha BSC showed a performance that was both appealing and frightening. Because while the statistics sound the alarm, the defense is particularly solid. Even artificial intelligence capitulates.

Anyone who thinks football is a simple sport hasn’t given Hertha BSC enough thought. To put it politely, one could also say: If a person who is prone to hyperactivity is looking for a new hobby, the Berlin Olympic Stadium would be a good place for it. For there is much to do, observe and consider for Old Lady followers. Those in the know know that this is a good old tradition in Berlin’s Westend. Onlookers newcomers should have been amazed at the 1-1 (1-0) win against Mainz 05 on the 24th match day of the Bundesliga.

Hertha BSC and Mainz 05 shared the points in the Bundesliga. Ludovic Ajorque pulled off a stroke of genius in an intense game.

The ambivalence surrounding the video evidence

There it was just before kick-off official entry of the new investor “777”, which the fans in the east curve commented on, among other things, with a “Loss of control for quick money. 50+1 only on paper?!” banner. And that, although without the “777” entry, the club’s license would have been seriously up for grabs. There was joy at Jessic Ngankam’s 1-0 lead (18′, penalty) and grief at Ludovic Ajorque’s equalizer (57′). There was the ambivalence of wanting to be happy about the opening goal for your own team, but at the same time having to rail against the video evidence (Video Assist Referee, in short: VAR) that made the hand penalty possible in the first place.

Hertha’s fan scene ultimately rejects the VAR in principle. Which is why Ngankam not only had a clear view of the ball and Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner when taking his penalty kick, but also of a poster held directly in his field of vision that read “Abolish Video Assist”. And those who weren’t yet fully occupied with this wealth of micromanagement tasks could also go to the macro level on this sunny Berlin afternoon and face questions like: Why couldn’t Hertha win against Mainz again? For the eighth time in a row? Or: Why are we doing this to ourselves?

Threatening: “Es war ein Drecksspiel”

Maybe the artificial intelligence knows more. So, ChatGP: Why didn’t Hertha win against Mainz? ChatGP Response: “Please contact a reliable news source or sports expert.” Before resorting to such drastic measures, it is better to try the little sibling of artificial intelligence, statistics. She has little good to say about the game between Hertha and Mainz, even alarming. Over the entire duration of the game, the Berliners only managed 55 percent of their total of only 260 pass attempts to a teammate (Mainz: 68 percent). For classification: Hertha’s season average is 76 percent (14th place in the Bundesliga).

Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz’s focus is now not on ball possession football in the style of FC Barcelona. Rather, in the meanwhile familiar 3-5-2, goal danger should be generated via the outside and thus via flanks. This was also supported by the fact that Schwarz, like the last home win against Augsburg (2-0) and in contrast to the 1-4 swatter in Leverkusen, initially relied on the physically strong Ngankam in the center of the attack instead of the more delicate Dodi Lukebakio. However, of the total of just 13 Hertha crosses in the game, a miserable eight percent (in words: hui) came to their own teammates (Mainz: 25 percent). Or to put it in the words of goalscorer Ngankam: “It was a dirty game.”

Hertha’s strong first half

Nevertheless, Hertha looked like the logical winner of this game for a long time. Nevertheless, Hertha’s performance was actually appealing, especially in the first half. An impression that was mainly due to the team’s strong defensive performance given the early lead. The Berliners held and found order quickly and consistently even after the (frequent) ball losses. The players helped each other, also when trying to deliver the Mainz game structure far into their half. Hertha repeatedly directed the Hessians’ efforts to pass to the flanks in order to get into promising pressing situations with a majority. With success.

Mainz achieved an expected goals value of 0.02 in the first half, which roughly corresponds to the danger that Frank Zander poses to the heavy metal scene. Also because the team of coach Bo Svensson against the attentive Hertha defense ultimately only had long balls left to striker and Schlaks Ajorque, who seemed as happy in the running duels against Hertha’s central defender as a vegan in the Curry36 queue.



Hertha’s draw as a pick-me-up

The fact that the game ended in a draw and even threatened to tip over completely for a short time was due to Ajorque, when he was not fed with a through pass but with a cross. With a single action that was difficult or impossible to defend, the Frenchman equalized for a team that until then had been virtually non-existent offensively.

Coach Svensson’s three-pointer change made during the Mainz celebrations did the rest. Hertha seemed to have lost confidence in their own plan. At least as much as the refreshed Mainz now believed in his. So it can be seen as a Berlin encouragement that the encounter did not end with an away win. Even if Hertha maltreated the crossbar after a corner by Marc Oliver Kempf. But that would have been even nicer if the hosts had won this game with their first goal of the season after a corner. After all, the Berlin supporters already have enough to do.

