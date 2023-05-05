Draw against Paderborn: HSV loses sight of second place

HSV is struggling to draw against Paderborn. The gap to second place could grow to five points on Sunday. The rise only seems possible through relegation. With only two wins from the past eight games, the trend clearly speaks against the Hanseatic League.

Dhe Hamburger SV has suffered another setback in the fight for promotion to the 2nd Bundesliga. Against fourth-placed SC Paderborn, the home game was only 2-2 (1-1). Due to the third-placed team drawing, leaders Darmstadt 98 can complete their promotion early on with a win against HSV city rivals FC St. Pauli. Paderborn still have a vague chance with a deficit of six points and three games left over Hamburg.

In front of 57,000 spectators in the sold-out Volksparkstadion, Robert Glatzel (39th minute) and Sonny Kittel (49th) scored for the North Germans. Julian Justvan (43rd) and Florent Muslija (73rd / penalty kick) equalized for the guests.

Paderborn started powerfully. The East Westphalians came in front of the Hamburger Tor for the first time via Sirlord Conteh (1st). HSV captain Sebastian Schonlau saved in dire need. The corner kick that followed was put by HSV loan Maximilian Rohr against the post. Shots from Muslija and Justvan (4th) were parried by Daniel Heuer Fernandes in the Hamburg goal.

HSV cannot get past a draw against Paderborn Quelle: Getty Images/Cathrin Mueller

After a quarter of an hour, HSV stabilized. Ludovit Reis (31st) didn’t use the first real chance. Goalscorer Glatzel did better a little later and pushed the ball over the line after Jean-Luc Dompé crossed it. Justvan equalized before the break with a shot from the edge of the box.

HSV came out of the break aggressively and took the lead again after Paderborn’s Tobias Müller lost the ball through Kittel. The 30-year-old (56th) and Moritz Heyer (59th) could have increased just a little later. After a foul by Hamburg’s Miro Muheim, Muslija converted the penalty to the final score.

Should Heidenheim win their home game against Magdeburg on Sunday, HSV’s gap to second place would increase to five points. Direct promotion would then still be possible, but very unlikely with only three games left.

