Draw Ceremony Reveals Groupings for Football and Volleyball at Hangzhou Asian Games

Hangzhou Asian Games Holds Second Media Briefing: Group Events Such as Football and Volleyball Revealed

On July 27, the draw ceremony for the collective events of the Hangzhou Asian Games took place, officially grouping teams for football, volleyball, handball, and sepak takraw. Under the supervision of the Olympic Council of Asia, the four individual sports federations of the Asian Football Federation, Asian Volleyball Federation, Asian Sepak Takraw Federation, and Asian Handball Association carried out the group draw.

In the women’s volleyball draw, the Chinese women’s volleyball team was placed in Group A alongside India and North Korea. In the men’s and women’s football draws, the Chinese men’s football team was grouped with Bangladesh, Myanmar, and India in Group A, while the Chinese women’s football team was placed with Uzbekistan and Mongolia in Group A.

The media briefing, held on the same day, addressed logistics support during the games, the progress of the main media center’s preparation, the results of the collective events’ lottery, and the latest registration status of athletes. Representative delegations from 45 countries and regions have successfully completed three types of registration, resulting in a total of 12,527 athletes participating. This marks the largest scale registration in the history of Hangzhou Asian Games.

With all 40 major events, 61 sub-events, and 483 minor events determined, the competition department of the Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee announced that 56 competition venues have passed functional acceptance, ensuring their qualifications to host the Asian Games. Furthermore, 4,575 international and domestic technical officials have been appointed, 78 competition teams, and 31 training teams have been formed.

The Hangzhou Asian Games will serve as a qualification event for the Paris Olympic Games, with 23 events directly influencing athlete qualifications. Many delegations are expected to send their best athletes to compete.

Accommodation arrangements for the athletes will consist of a combination of the “village + hotel” model. Athletes and team officials will stay in the athletes’ village (sub-village), while OCA VIPs will reside in designated hotels. Technical officials will have the option to stay in the technical official village or reception hotels, and media members and broadcasters will have accommodations in the media village or reception hotels. Other domestic and foreign VIPs will stay in official reception hotels.

The Asian Games Village and sub-villages have met the living conditions necessary to provide comprehensive accommodation, catering, and other support services for athletes, team officials, technical officials, and media reporters. The Hangzhou Asian Games Organizing Committee has also selected 78 official reception hotels. Additionally, three additional accommodation locations in Xiaoshan, Lin’an, and Shaoxing have been confirmed to provide nearby services for athletes and team officials.

Regarding the main media center, which serves as the base camp for registered media and broadcasters, construction has been completed. The operation team is scheduled to move in on August 15, followed by commissioning drills and trial operations. The main media center will be officially launched on September 18. As part of the preparations, the center plans to hold a “Citizen Open Day” on August 24 and various activities, including the “Media Exploration Camp Day,” on September 5.