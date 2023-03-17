Home Sports Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in the live ticker
Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in the live ticker

Draw for the quarter- and semi-finals NOW in the live ticker

Today it will be decided which teams will meet in the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League. Here you can follow the draw in the live ticker!

Who will FC Bayern Munich meet in the next round of the premier class? You can get the answer in our live ticker for the draw for the quarter- and semi-finals of the Champions League.

This article will be continuously updated. Click here to refresh the page!

Champions League: draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals NOW in the live ticker – before the start

Before start: There are no raffle pots today – so it is completely open which of the other seven FC Bayern teams will meet in the quarter-finals. Benfica Lisbon, Chelsea FC, Inter Milan, Manchester City, AC Milan, SSC Napoli and Real Madrid are still in the running. The semi-finals and – for administrative reasons – the home match for the final will also be drawn in one go.

Before start: The lottery wheel turns today in Nyon, Switzerland. It starts at 12 o’clock!

Before start: Hello and welcome to the live ticker for the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals of the Champions League.

Champions League: draw for the quarterfinals and semifinals on TV and live stream

You can follow the draw live and in color completely free of charge. UEFA offers on their Website a live stream, about that is also Sky on free TV Sky Sport News with the party. Over SkyGo and WOW you can also receive the live stream.

