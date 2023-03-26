Vice-champion Hard and Bregenz broke up in the 100th Vorarlberg handball derby with 23:23 (10:14). The top three of the Handball League Austria (HLA) won on Saturday.

Leader Krems held his ground in Graz with 31:30. West Wien celebrated a smooth 30:17 home win against Bärnbach/Köflach in the first match after the announcement of the dissolution of its professional operations at the end of the season. The Fivers from Vienna prevailed in Schwaz with 30:28.

