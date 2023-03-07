Defending champions RB Leipzig meet Borussia Dortmund in a top game in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup. This leads to another duel between RB coach Marco Rose and his old club. That was the result of the draw on Sunday afternoon in the German Football Museum on ZDF. Record winner Bayern Munich has to compete against the in-form SC Freiburg.

In another Bundesliga duel, Europa League winner Eintracht Frankfurt plays against Union Berlin. 1. FC Nürnberg, the only remaining second division club in the competition, hosts VfB Stuttgart in a repeat of the 2007 final.

The three-time national player Jacqueline Meißner from SGS Essen acted as Losfee. The round of eight will be played on April 4th and 5th. The two semi-finals will take place on May 2nd and 3rd, the final will take place on June 3rd as usual in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

The quarterfinals at a glance: