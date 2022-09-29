TORINO

First point in the Promotion championship for Vallorco, which arrives on the third first leg of group B, at the home of the Turin team of Carrara 90. The game ends with a 0-0 start, but compared to the matches with Lascaris and Quincitava, where two defeats came, the altocanavesana team of mister Luca Bruno Mattiet with the Carrara 90 showed some steps forward both in terms of play and personality in staying on the pitch. Vallorco who in the course of the first half touches the advantage already at the opening, with a nice header by Rizzuto, well saved by the home goalkeeper Mussino. After half an hour of play, however, the best opportunity for Vallorco to break the deadlock arrives: D’Agostino enters the area with the ball and is knocked down, for the match director Bray of Alessandria there are the means to grant a penalty kick to the guests. Rizzuto takes charge of the transformation from eleven meters, but he lets himself be hypnotized by Mussino and thus remains at 0-0. Vallorco who, however, does not break down and still tries to unlock the game in the final of the first half and the ball lands on D’Agostino’s feet, but also on this occasion the home goalkeeper is very reactive and deflects the ball in football. angle.

In the second half, however, Bruno Mattiet’s team suffers the most from the return of the hosts, who are close to scoring the advantage first with the returning striker Gualtieri (he was disqualified after the red received with Quincitava on the first day) and then with Gaetano, but the goalkeeper of Vallorco Pascarella does not let himself be surprised. Thus ends 0-0, with the upper Canavesani leaving the zero box as regards that of the scrapped points, but now we must also leave that of the victories in the championship. –