Home Sports Draymond Green vs CBA: Players lose again, all this rush to get what?
Sports

Draymond Green vs CBA: Players lose again, all this rush to get what?

by admin
Draymond Green vs CBA: Players lose again, all this rush to get what?

Golden State Warriors forward and leader Draymond Green spoke their Twitter to criticize the agreement signed between the NBA and NBPA for the new collective bargaining agreement.

The players lose again…. Middle and lower ranked teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They are the ones who want to lose. So they increase their spending power, just to increase it. And is it to achieve this that we hastened to reach an agreement?”.

Green thus comments on an article by WarriorsWorld which explains the impact of the new agreement on teams with exorbitant payrolls such as Golden State.

Then the lunge:

“I’ve never seen anyone go to the table with assets that spin the whole machine, and manage to lose every time! Blasphemous”.

To a user talking about his rich contract:

“Bro, this team is now worth 8 billion…8 months before my arrival it was bought for 500 million, so yeah, I’d say for sure I deserved it all. In the end I should have earned more…”

Finally, after reading about $500,000 to players for the midseason tournament:

“What happened to the million dollars that was being talked about when this idea was introduced? Hell, we lost $500,000 here too…”

You may also like

2023 March Madness women’s championship live updates: LSU-Iowa...

Alhama CF-FC Barcelona | Aitana and Graham Hansen...

Chakras in a million carousel. A second chance...

Filip Maciejuk apologizes after causing huge crash on...

Bundesliga: Sturm celebrate home win against Rapid

Papa Johns Trophy final: Bolton Wanderers 4-0 Plymouth...

Newcastle United 2-0 Manchester United: Magpies up to...

Thick eyebrows 38+17, James 18+10+6, the Lakers reversed...

follow the match of the 29th day of...

Real Madrid – Valladolid 6:0, Valladolid debacle, Benzema...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy