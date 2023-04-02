Golden State Warriors forward and leader Draymond Green spoke their Twitter to criticize the agreement signed between the NBA and NBPA for the new collective bargaining agreement.

“The players lose again…. Middle and lower ranked teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They are the ones who want to lose. So they increase their spending power, just to increase it. And is it to achieve this that we hastened to reach an agreement?”.

Green thus comments on an article by WarriorsWorld which explains the impact of the new agreement on teams with exorbitant payrolls such as Golden State.

Then the lunge:

“I’ve never seen anyone go to the table with assets that spin the whole machine, and manage to lose every time! Blasphemous”.

To a user talking about his rich contract:

“Bro, this team is now worth 8 billion…8 months before my arrival it was bought for 500 million, so yeah, I’d say for sure I deserved it all. In the end I should have earned more…”

Finally, after reading about $500,000 to players for the midseason tournament:

“What happened to the million dollars that was being talked about when this idea was introduced? Hell, we lost $500,000 here too…”

Players lose again…. Smh! Middle and Lower spectrum teams don’t spend because they don’t want to. They want to lose. So increase their spending capabilities, just to increase them. They continue to cut out the middle. And this is what we rushed into a deal for? Smdh! Never fails — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) April 1, 2023