Draymond Green’s sharp response to Rudy Gobert’s criticism after choking him in an NBA game

Last week, NBA fans were shocked when Golden State Warriors power forward, Draymond Green, choked Minnesota Timberwolves player Rudy Gobert after Gobert criticized him in a press conference. As a result, Green is facing a five-game suspension and a financial hit of approximately $770,000 from his salary for missing these games. In response to the controversy, the 33-year-old player had some choice words for Gobert, defending his actions and taking a dig at the NBA’s 2-1 loss to the Wolves in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

In an interview discussing the incident, Green stated, “I don’t live my life with regrets. I come to the defense of a colleague. Any time. That’s what a team is. I pride myself on being a good teammate. That’s number one on my list, being a good teammate.” When asked about the criticisms he received, Green further emphasized, “You listen to some people’s opinions, but I think for myself and that is what matters.”

The controversial incident occurred during an NBA In-Season Tournament game, which took place after the altercation in which Green put Gobert in a necklock, leading to both players being expelled from the game. The NBA labeled Green’s actions as “an unsportsmanlike and dangerous grab,” and suspended Green for his history of unsportsmanlike behavior in the league.

Following the incident, head referee Tyler Ford justified the expulsions, stating, “Both players (Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels) were involved in an altercation that was not immediately resolved and their actions required an expulsion.” In addition, Ford described Green’s actions as “unnecessary and excessive conduct,” resulting in a 2-flagrant foul.

The altercation came to be in a game between the Warriors and the Wolves within Group C of the West. The Wolves won the game with a score of 104-101, securing a 2-1 record in the tournament, tying with the Warriors.