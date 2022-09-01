Source title: Dream-chasing competition in Jinling | 2022 DMS Championship Classic (Nanjing Station) ended successfully!

On August 7, 2022, the 2022 DMS Championship Classic (Nanjing Station) appeared at the IWF International Fitness Exhibition and ended at the Nanjing International Expo Center. As one of the important links of the exhibition, it is a carnival belonging to the fitness and bodybuilding crowd. With a soul-stirring event, it will boost the whole fitness and bodybuilding industry. This competition was hosted by Black Butterfly Capital, DMS International Sports, IWF Shanghai International Fitness Exhibition, and co-organized by Wujie and Wang Ning Fitness. Made by American Hanchen, Yaolian, Xiaochen Tea, Mo Cube, Super Deer Team, Ranix, Jagged Warcraft, Consultant, Modification Culture, Hundreds of Supermarkets, MVPKing Fitness and Sports Academy, ealleader USA, Reed Fitness, BIGMAN , Ziguang Youjian, Laura Star, ONE, Retex Fitness, Ashe Fitness, Audio-Technica Gym, Want Want Bikini Team, Wang He Fitness, Rui Fan, Jin Fan PR, Xuan Ye Private Goods, Bao Delong, Wei Wuzu, Gai Peili, Parseltongue, Penguin Sports, Kuaishou, Huya and Xingkong Fitness sponsor and support. It is understood that the event consists of 11 events, which is the domestic commercial bodybuilding event with the most events and the largest number of games so far. Invite a number of well-known domestic bodybuilders to serve as judges of the organizing committee, come to the scene to cheer for the players, and present awards to them. Contestants not only have the opportunity to see the style of the big coffee, but also take pictures with the big coffee. Come and see the strong lineup of members of the organizing committee of this competition: Wei Xinfeng, the world bodybuilding champion, will serve as the referee, Zhao Yiji, director of the DMS competition department, will serve as the chief referee, international referees, Wang Ning, and professional player Chen Mengyao, will serve as the deputy chief referees, and the DMS royal inspector, Dai Lijie, will serve as the referee. As the chief inspector, international referee Yu Hong, national bodybuilding champion Wang He, Wangwang Bikini founder Zhao Wang, professional player Lin Xue, professional player Cao Xiaolu, national bodybuilding champion Qi Qiang, professional player Yang Yuanyuan served as referees, DMS global promotion ambassador Liu Taiyang , National Classical Fitness Champion Cai Canxiong, professional athlete Chen Xinyi, National Fitness Champion Huang Yicu, National Bikini Champion Wang Liling, and Women’s Sports Model Champion Sun Qimiao served as the referee on the field. The difference between the DMS Championship Classic and the traditional bodybuilding events is that in addition to the basic bodybuilding events, there are also fashionable and trendy sports model events, which are more ornamental and also open to the general public, so that more people who love fitness Being able to participate, take to the stage to show yourself, and infect more people’s attention to fitness and fitness. The process of the competition was splendid. The players fought fiercely from day to night, every turn and every contraction, they did their best, just to show the most exciting side and complete the most radiant moment. And these wonderful things are the result of their hard training and pain again and again under the stage. Every muscle has been tempered, every line has been carved countless times, and perfection is the belief and goal. The DMS mentor signing ceremony was held on the spot, and the mentors were officially signed: professional player Yang Yuanyuan, national bikini champion Wang Liling, and two more powerful players in the DMS mentor team. Hanchen Group signed two image ambassadors: Shen Chenglong, the overall champion of men's bodybuilding, and Chen Chen, the overall champion of women's bikini. This is a fitness and bodybuilding competition and a star-making movement. Hanchen Group will select excellent fitness players at each sub-station of DMS, lead tens of millions of fitness enthusiasts to exercise scientifically, and lead the fitness trend of the new era. At the same time, Hanchen Group will also provide all-round support for it! The top three goddess models in the competition: the champion Wang Xiaoyun, the runner-up Guo Yutian, and the third runner-up Quan Xiaoyan. The top three female sports models in the competition: the champion Zhou Huihui, the runner-up Qin Jian, and the third runner-up Wu Lingling. The top three in the women’s bikini competition: champion Chen Chen, runner-up Zhang Mengru, and third runner-up Qu Ying. The top three of Miss Health are the champion Chen Chen, the runner-up Wu Yifan, and the third runner-up Liu Zhao. The top three in the women’s body competition: champion Guo Xiaolin and runner-up Zhao Yangyang. The top three men’s sports models: champion Zhao Yuhao, runner-up Zhang Peng, and third runner-up Zhu Jianye. The top three in the men’s fitness competition: the champion Suo Chao, the runner-up Luo Junyuan, and the third runner-up Zhang Chen. The top three in the men’s classical fitness competition: the champion Yang Cheng, the runner-up Liu Xin, and the third runner-up Hong Min. The top three in the men’s traditional bodybuilding competition: champion Shen Chenglong, runner-up Hong Zhihe, and third runner-up Chen Fan. This is not only a stage for the players, but also a place to realize their dreams. It is the choice of the players, the attention of the players, and the competition of the players, which has become the driving force for the rapid progress, which has created all this wonderful, and also created this event. As a national top bodybuilding event in China, the DMS Championship Classic is a kind of spirit, a breakthrough, a realization, and an indomitable one. DMS hopes to inspire more players to dare to participate in the competition and dare to take the stage, and also allow more athletes to go to the international stage!

