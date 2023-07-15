Dream Chasing: Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Promotional Film Shines a Light on Pursuing Dreams

Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Image Promotional Film “Dream Chasing” Unveiled

Hangzhou, China – On the evening of the 14th, the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic promotional video “Chasing the Dream” was released, marking the 100-day countdown to the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games. The film aims to showcase Hangzhou’s readiness to embrace a sports and cultural event for disabled athletes in Asia.

Titled “Dream Chasing,” the film revolves around the theme of “Chasing Dreams” and highlights the surge of national sports across Hangzhou. “Feifei,” the Asian Para Games mascot symbolizing tolerance, respect, and friendship, appears throughout the film, cheering on the athletes. The story follows three disabled athletes in track and field, swimming, and goalball for the blind who overcome numerous challenges to achieve their sports dreams.

With a focus on perseverance, self-confidence, self-improvement, and an optimistic spirit, the film promotes the goal of “two Asian Games, equally exciting” and conveys the concept of “sunshine, harmony, self-improvement, and sharing.” It intends to inspire everyone, conveying the message that “we are all the same” and encouraging every individual to pursue their dreams.

The inspiration for the film came from the slogan of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games, “Hearts Meet, Dreams Shine.” However, unlike the grand narrative of the Asian Games image promotional film, “Dream Chasing” adopts a more intimate approach to showcase the city’s warmth and humanity.

The creative team placed emphasis on three disabled athletes, highlighting their stories of perseverance, self-confidence, self-improvement, and optimism. One of the protagonists, Sun Zhen, a goalball player, expressed his surprise and excitement at being part of the promotional film. Despite the challenges he faces as a visually impaired athlete, he remains dedicated to promoting goalball and the Hangzhou Asian Para Games.

Aside from athlete representatives, the film also showcases the host city’s charm, competition venues, and sports events from various perspectives. The scenes highlight the barrier-free environment created by the city, ensuring convenience for disabled individuals. Additionally, the film utilizes multiple shots and surround shots to enhance the visual experience and incorporates quick-cut shots synchronized with music to create a rhythmic sense.

“The image promotional film is an important tool to spread the game’s concept,” said a representative from the Propaganda Department of the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Organizing Committee. “We hope that ‘Dream Chasing’ will not only inspire disabled athletes to pursue their dreams and realize their personal values but also communicate the spirit of ‘chasing the wind, chasing the light, chasing the dream’ to everyone.”

As the Hangzhou Asian Paralympic Games draw closer, the release of “Dream Chasing” aims to generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming event. The film serves as a testament to the determination and resilience of disabled athletes and showcases the inclusivity and hospitality of Hangzhou, making it an ideal host city for the Asian Paralympic Games.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

