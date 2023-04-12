The magical night. The perfect match. the season ofInter is a stunt on the edge of paradiso e inferno, apotheosis and failure, and we still don’t understand where the scales will tip in the end. But al From light of Lisbon, Simone Inzaghicoach with suitcase in hand and a foot and a half in the semifinals of Champions League, puts a small weight on the right side, which weighs a quintal. Like the goal by Stretcher who directs the challenge, always played head-on by the best Inter of the year and beyond. As the penalty converted at the end of Luke, which will also be a disaster in front of goal, but when it comes to taking the decisive ball, he never backs down. Or the big hand of Drunk at the last second, when Inter returned to itself for a moment and nearly ruined almost everything. Not tonight, not in Europe.

The Nerazzurri win 2-0 in the house of Benfica and put a series mortgage on passing the round, one Champions League semifinal which would be historic, and not only because on the other side there will certainly be an Italian, the winner between Napoli e Milan. They do it deservedly, making a game that wasn’t at all seem simple, against a team that had only lost two games all season, still undefeated in Europe. Risking almost nothing, however fair, except for that wretched inattention finish that cost nothing.

So far Benfica have been one of the big surprises of the season. A team that never waits, even when it seems to, that always rushes forward even if it leaves the ball to the opponent. An interpretation that up to now had led to a absolute dominationin Portugal and also in Europe (he knows something about it there Juventus, eliminated in the group stage). It will be for characteristics or for the magic of one evening, but Inter seemed to fit perfectly into them edges of the opponent. Without the obligation of having to attack closed teams deadbolt as in the last, disastrous outings in A leagueInter was able to dust off those exits from the defense admired in the two years of Conte and also in the first Inzaghi. The key was all here: skip the first one pressing of the Portuguese, open the field and attack spaces. The Nerazzurri did it well, and above all with continuity, from the first to the last minute.

After all, that Inter is in the European version is immediately clear. Inzaghi’s boys approach the match well, with the right eyes, tight shirts, quality phrasing. Benfica tries to impose the factor house for a few minutes but the nerazzurri are not intimidated. The teams respect each other, the pressing of Benfica goes around in circles, that of Inter is just mentioned. A good first half comes out of it, in which almost nothing happens. A wrong referral of Dimarco in the area gives the first and only chance to Rafa Silva, ready Onana. Inter’s response, more than the 35-metre shot by Unripeout narrowly, is a poorly finished open-field counterattack from Lautaro.

In the second half Benfica tried to change rhythmaccenting Joao Mario, which also seems to mess up the score. But Inter unlocks, and unlocks it. With his trademark, the percussion of the defense arm, in this case Sticks, the very full area on the brushed cross, and Barella surgical head. Wounded Benfica’s reaction was furious, like the scrum that ignited a meter from Onana’s line.

But beyond the episode, Inter still controls, carefully and always with courage. He continues to restart until the end. And she is rewarded. On the photocopied action of the goal, the exact same cross from Bastoni, Dumfries it is printed twice on the opposing defense without fail. But the Was he also concedes the third chance, pinching a handball by Joao Mario: very large arm, ball that perhaps hits the head first. A very similar penalty, to be clear, to the one that was given in Italy a few weeks ago to the Milan, not without controversy. The referee Oliver he has no doubts and neither does Lukaku, glacial from the spot. The whole bench embraced on the pitch, and while the Nerazzurri were celebrating they almost scored on their own in added time, losing a bloody ball with Brozovich wasted by Ramos. In a week at San Siro, Inter will have three results available, because they could even lose with a one-goal difference. But this team is capable of anything, they proved it tonight.

