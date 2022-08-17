On August 16, the “Learning to strengthen the country” into the county and the “Strengthen the country to shoot guests” around the city was held at Beijing Road Primary School in Siyang County.

Dreams start with learning, and careers start with practice. In order to promote the “learning to strengthen the country” Suqian learning platform into the masses and take root at the grassroots level, the “learning to strengthen the country” into the county and the “strengthening the country” Suqian travel activity entered Siyang. At the event site, the literary and art team, in a literary and artistic form popular with the masses, told stories about their dreams blooming in learning, and further gathered the strength of forging ahead. At the same time, the “Powerful Country Photographers” team used the camera to record the changes of the times in Siyang, and used light and shadow to frame the great changes in urban and rural areas.

The Suqian learning platform of “Learning to Power the Country” was officially launched on June 24, 2021. The total number of active users on the platform was 215,000, and the audience exceeded 2.1 million. (Photo by reporter Pei Lingman and Zheng Minggao)